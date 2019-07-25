Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Reason Why She Didn’t Join Him At ‘OUATH’ Premiere

What gives? Travis Scott was one of the many stars attending the LA Premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ and Kylie Jenner…wasn’t. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why La Flame was flying solo that night.

The stars came out for the July 22 premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Britney Spears was there. Snoop Dog was there. Travis Scott, 28, was also spotted on the red carpet of the Los Angeles event, but his leading lady in life, Kylie Jenner, 22, was nowhere to be seen. Could La Flame and Ky not find a sitter for baby Stormi Webster, 1, for the night, leaving Kylie to stay home? Actually, Travis going by himself was a calculated move. “Kylie and Travis discussed him attending the premiere and felt it was a great opportunity for him to gain some publicity and exposure,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The premiere was a huge night in Hollywood and a star-studded event where every A-lister was attending.”

“However, they also felt it was best for Kylie to stay back and not attend this time around,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “because they felt she would have stolen the spotlight and not given Travis the limelight. It was a win-win for both of them because Kylie had a great time playing with Stormi and Travis got to network, be in the spotlight, photographed, etc.” So, La Flame’s solo night out was part of his plan to bolster his star power. Well, Kylie can’t get any more famous than she already is, right? She was practically born and raised in the public eye, so there’s really no point of her soaking up any more of the Hollywood spotlight.

Plus, as a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, Kylie isn’t heartbroken that she didn’t attend the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere. “Kylie does not love going out and doing red carpets,” says the Kardashian insider. “They make her really nervous. Most of the time, she’d rather just skip it. She’s really more of a homebody. She’d honestly just rather be with Stormi over a fancy Hollywood event.”

It seems that Kylie’s focus is less on Hollywood and more on Wall Street. With the success of Kylie Cosmetics, she’s looking to expand her empire. She reportedly filed the trademarks for “Kylie Hair,” “Kylie Baby,” and “Kylie Home” products. She’s also reportedly applying for trademarks regarding spirits, liquor, energy sports drinks – you name it. Though, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us, Kylie isn’t necessarily following through on every trademark she’s applied for. “That’s just the first stage in the planning. She’s taking out a big variety of trademarks so that she’ll have options.”