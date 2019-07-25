Porsha Williams wore an LBD in a new Instagram video showing off her body months after delivering baby Pilar Jhena.

Porsha Williams, 38, showed off her figure in a new mirror bathroom selfie video on Instagram today after she gave birth to daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley in March 2019. “Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to loosing my baby weight,” Porsha said in the caption of the post. “I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size. I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making PJ priority number one!”

“However lately I’ve decided to start eating healthy and drinking a gang of water and I actually can see some early changes in my body,” she continued. “I really don’t believe in the snap back thing for me too much or put pressure on myself… I’m just celebrating me starting to FEEL like myself again after childbirth. I still don’t think I’m ready to start working out so I’ll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it’s just portion control and good food choices.”

“To all the new mommies out there, love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life,” Porsha added. “Ps: Yes I still have a FUPA and I love it!! #MommyNote #CSectionMommy #4MonthsPostPartum.”

We love Porsha’s message about not pressuring herself to reach any sort of “pre-baby body” look. Her attitude about wanting to feel like herself again makes sense, and we’re happy that she’s happy in her skin!