Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer Red Dress In Sexy New Pic With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is dressed up with somewhere to go! She’s rocking a red bodysuit with a long sheer overlay making for a gorgeous red gown while posing with her husband to be Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj loves her high fashion and she’s slaying it yet again in a gorgeous bright red gown. She shared two Instagram pics on July 25 while posting next to fiance Kenneth Petty and the dress is beyond stunning. It featured a low-cut, sleeveless red bodysuit covered by a long-sleeved sheer overlay that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and thighs. A layer of matching red satin fabric began just above her knees and dovetailed out to a mermaid-like skirt complete with a long train that was bunched up. There was intricate red sequin beading work on her wrists and forearms, as well as her waist and the sheer fabric over her highs.

The 36-year-old managed to coordinate her hair perfectly with the gown, rocking a long fire-engine red wig. Barbz added a bright red lip to go with the outfit and had her glam squad give her a dramatic cat-eye look makeup-wise. We’re not sure where she’s headed, but she is going to crush whatever red carpet or event she got so dressed up for.

This is fashion with a capital “F” and the gown was courtesy of Giorgio Armani. She captioned the photos, “I remember when I cried like “why me?” Now I wouldn’t Exchange my life for Armani ♥️ 〽️🐝💤.” Kenneth was wearing Armani as well as posed beside his lady, but in the form of a black A/X sweatshirt. So unless he changed clothes later, his casual attire hints he wasn’t accompanying Nicki to her event.

Fans are waiting on Nicki and Kenneth’s wedding, as she revealed during a Queen Radio podcast on June 21 that they had already obtained a marriage license.”We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she shared. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything,” she said of finding true love again with her long-lost teenage sweetheart.