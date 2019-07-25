Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse: How They Feel About Getting Back Together After Surprise Split

It’s been days since their breakup, but ‘Riverdale’ fans have to know: will Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart ever get back together? HollywoodLife has the exclusive details about their future.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart‘s July breakup was a total shock to friends and fans who thought the Riverdale stars were endgame. As the former couple, who dated for over a year, continue to play onscreen lovers Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, respectively, it has people wondering — will an IRL Bughead reunion ever happen. Don’t hold your breath, a source close to the CW stars tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It’s been literal days since Cole was seen upset at San Diego Comic Con, and they’re not in that mindset just yet. Becoming friends again, however? That’s a bigger possibility.

“Lili and Cole’s friendship isn’t over forever, but they aren’t going to be hanging out right now,” the insider said. “They are dealing with the same things everyone deals with in a breakup — just on a slightly bigger scale. While their friendship was obviously affected, they’re trying to work it all out.” As for their romantic relationship, the source said it’s looking like it’s firmly over. “Cole is upset but he thinks there really isn’t much he can do to get their relationship back. Lili has made her decision.”

But never say never! There’s always hope sometime down the line, they said. “Maybe, one day, after Riverdale ends, they can reconnect [romantically]. But right now, it’s not happening.” Bummer. Whatever happens, the exes have vowed to be cordial on the set of their hit CW show and try their hardest not to make things “awkward” for the cast and crew. “Cole and Lili will be able to deal with it,” our source explained. “They can coexist, and will continue to coexist ,because they know the show is important to them and so many other people who work on it.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Cole and Lili’s reps for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.