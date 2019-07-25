Kyle Richards paid no mind to her recent Twitter rant about Lisa Vanderpump when she arrived in Los Angeles yesterday.

Kyle Richards, 50, surely made a statement with her outfit in Los Angeles yesterday! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport wearing a sweater that said “happy mom/happy life.” Kyle paired her statement top with blue pants and black flats, as well as a bright pink tote bag. Kyle wore her hair down and had on black sunglasses, too.

Kyle wearing her “happy life” top came amid her slamming Lisa Vanderpump, 58, on Twitter after the RHOBH season 9 reunion part two on July 23. “Have you seen The Real Housewives,” Kyle hypothetically asked in a string of tweets. “The Real Housewives follows a group of women’s lives and how they navigate through their friendships,” the 50-year-old tweeted.

“We are followed by cameras that capture what we say and do,” she continued. “We are expected to be honest and say how we feel about any given situation. The Real Housewives is NOT Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. It is not Sex In The City. It is not scripted. It’s our reality. I have been on this show many years now. We just finished season 9 to be exact. There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these 9 years.”

“However , I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa,” Kyle admitted. “I had many conversations with her over this time .I also understand that she signed up for 2 realty shows during that time and one of them she had already shot.”

“With that said … if you’re going through a hard time then you would think you would be coming from a different place,” Kyle continued. “Not scheming about how to make your friend look bad. Your close friend. The problem is it was not new behavior due to her having a hard time.”