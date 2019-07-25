Jordyn Woods Says She Tries To ‘Keep Positive People Around’ 5 Mos. After Split With Kylie Jenner

Was that shade thrown at her former BFF? After being exiled from the KarJenner empire for her alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods said that the key to happiness is to not let others ‘define who you are.’

Jordyn Woods, 21, made her acting debut on the July 24 episode of grown-ish, an episode that focused on the mental health struggles of young black people. “As a young adult myself, it was a cool way of being a part of a bigger conversation. And then the episode happened to be on mental health, which was even more important to me to discuss,” she told PEOPLE about her foray into the acting world. When asked how Jordyn stays mentally positive, she suggests to “keep positive people around you.” These comments come five months after Jordyn had her falling out with her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, 21, over the alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson, 28.

“You just have to fully live every emotion that you go through, and understand that your purpose is bigger than you,” she tells PEOPLE. “You define who you are, nothing else. Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive.”

Speaking of being honest with one’s emotions, Jordyn has come to terms with the fact that she’s no longer a part of Kylie’s inner circle. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently went on an extravagant girls’ trip with Sofia Richie, 20, to Turks & Caicos to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin line. In the past, it probably would have been Jordyn alongside Ky, but not anymore. While the split is “still a painful topic” for her, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jordyn has “moved on with her life. Even though she would have been front and center on this girls’ trip, she didn’t obsess over being left out. She’s focusing on the friends she does have in her life. The real ones have proven themselves, and she’s very grateful for that.”