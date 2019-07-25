Jessica Simpson’s Baby Girl Birdie Mae Shows Off Her Cute Dimples In Adorable New Pic

Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson really make the most beautiful children. She’s shared a pic of their baby Birdie Mae and her giant dimples are beyond adorable.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson‘s four-month-old daughter Birdie Mae already has such a sweet personality, which the clothing tycoon is showing off in a new photo. In an Instagram pic she shared on July 25, the chubby cheeked cutie is flashing a huge smile and already she has great big dimples. The happy baby also has a big patch of drool rolling down her chin, leading Jess, 39, to caption the photo “Dimples & Drool #BirdieMae.”

Birdie’s eyes are so expressive in the pic, as she’s looking slightly off camera. The drool is no problem as she’s wearing a white Posh Peanut bib with roses and other red flowers on it. Jess dressed her second daughter in a white headband which has a fashionable tied top. Since she has a billion dollar fashion empire, Jessica’s kids are definitely going to be chic no matter what their age.

Jessica’s pregnancy with Birdie was a rough one. In March just a few weeks before Birdie’s birth, she was hospitalized for a week with Bronchitis that was exacerbated by being heavily pregnant. “Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” she wrote in an Instagram post before adding “slowly getting healthier every day.” She also suffered from “severe pregnancy acid reflux” that caused her to sleep in a recliner and who can forget her extremely swollen feet that left her so uncomfortable. She even took to the ‘gram in January to show pics of how huge they were from bloating and begged followers “Any remedies?! Help!!!!” Jessica eventually turned to cupping to help reduce the swelling.

To top it all off, when Birdie finally arrived on March 19, 2019, she weighed almost 11 pounds! The average baby weighs 7.5 lbs so no wonder Jess’ pregnancy was so rough. To announce her daughter’s arrival, she posted a sweet black and white IG pic of older sister Maxwell, 7, holding on to the newborn’s hand with the caption: “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”