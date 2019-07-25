A$AP Rocky Charged With Criminal Assault In Sweden: Rapper Faces Up To 2 Years In Prison

ASAP Rocky has been charged with criminal assault, two weeks after his arrest in Sweden for his alleged role in a street brawl in the nation’s capital. We have the details, here.

ASAP Rocky, who has spent the past two weeks in a Swedish jail, has been charged with Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm following a street brawl in Stockholm. The “Wild for the Night” rapper, 30, faces up to two years in prison for the alleged crime, though the prosecutor on the case tells TMZ that they will not recommend the maximum sentence if ASAP is convicted. Though ASAP’s trial date is not yet confirmed, the prosecutor is recommending it begin Tuesday, July 30, and potentially end on Friday, August 2. As for how the trail will go down in Sweden: a panel of four judges will hear ASAP’s case. Three judges, a majority rule, must find ASAP guilty to convict him of criminal assault. Should he be convicted, his sentencing trial will be held the following week, according to TMZ.

ASAP will continue to be held in jail pending trial. Video showing the brawl could potentially exonerate the rapper. A video taken of the incident shows a man, allegedly ASAP, and his friends, having an intense conversation with two unidentified men outside MAX restaurant in Stockholm, on June 30. The men were supposedly upset that Rocky allegedly broke a pair of their headphones. ASAP shared a different video after that one hit the internet, that seems to tell a different story. In the second clip, ASAP’s bodyguard seemingly tells the men to get lost, but one of them didn’t listen. The man is seen allegedly harassing ASAP and his crew, then allegedly swung a pair of headphones at the bodyguard. ASAP is then heard trying to calm the dude down, saying, “Listen, listen. We don’t wanna fight y’all. We don’t wanna go to jail,” while placing a hand on his shoulder.

ASAP captioned one of the videos, “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DON’T KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DID’NT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

The criminal assault charge is actually good news for ASAP and his two associates who are also in jail in connection to the fight, and facing the same charges. Should they have been charged with Aggravated Assault, as was anticipated, they faced a six-year prison sentence. The man who allegedly fought with ASAP and his crew in Stockholm has not been charged with a crime. Despite pleas from President Donald Trump, and celebrities like Wendy Williams and Kim Kardashian in the United States, the Swedish government is not bowing to pressure and releasing ASAP.