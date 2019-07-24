Wendy Williams Confesses NSFW Fantasy About Crush Leo DiCaprio: ‘He’s Beautiful & Mysterious’

Wendy Williams got a bit off track when discussing Leonardo DiCaprio’s reported ‘no eye contact’ policy on set of the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ on July 24. The host confessed her love for Leo and things got X-rated to say the least…

Wendy Williams has a crush and you may know him as Oscar-winning actor and notorious bachelor, Leonardo DiCaprio! The talk show host was discussing the Leo’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, when she went off on a tangent about what she thinks he’d be like between the sheets! Wendy began giving her thoughts about a recent report, which claimed the actor, 44, had a “no eye contact” policy while on set of his upcoming film, which also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, I love him. I’ve never met him, but I love him… Here’s the thing, I’d be the one to look him in the eyes anyway because he’s beautiful to me,” Wendy said while fawning over a photo of Leo on the screen behind her. Then, instead of discussing the story at hand, she went off about his stunning looks and it was hysterical. “His eyes are mysterious, dangerous and the perfect blue,” she said, explaining, “His eyes look like he’d take you, throw you down, call you a whore and do you dirty!”, she said as she grunted and laughed. “Sorry! You like what you like and I like him,” she added.

Unfortunately for Wendy, the actor is taken, for now. Leo is currently dating 22-year-old Camila Morrone. The two were first linked together in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Leo and Camila often travel together, having recently attended Coachella, the Cannes Film Festival, and they were just spotted holding hands together in May while out in New York City.

Leo made headlines on July 22, when an apparent on-set source from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood set revealed that crew members were instructed not to make eye contact with the extremely private movie star during filming. “Off-camera, DiCaprio has maintained a carefully crafted air of mystery. Some crew members on ‘Once Upon a Time’ were instructed to avoid making eye contact with him,” The Hollywood Reporter published during a profile on Monday, citing an on-set source. There were no further details to support the short but impactful claim, however, one thing is for sure — Wendy admittedly would break that code of conduct.