‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Shows Off 50 Lb. Weight Loss Makeover & Credits Keto Diet – Before & After Pics

Vinny Guadagnino showed off his body in new before and after pics on Instagram due to sticking to the Keto diet.

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, has been keeping track of his Keto diet journey on his Instagram, KetoGuido, and the Jersey Shore star’s latest post yesterday boasted his transformation thus far in two selfies of his shirtless body. “The question of ‘how long of time in between these pictures’ is not the important question to ask here in terms of ‘how long did it take to get from left to right’ … I’ve always been able to get from left to right in a matter of months by committing to almost ANY diet and workout plan,” Vinny said.

“But after being done with those miserable diets and workout plans I would always go back from right to left… so the question of ‘how long of time between these pictures’ IS important for the reason of ‘how long I’ve been able to STAY the guy on the right,'” he continued. “The answer to that question is about 4-5 years now. How did I do that? Basically flipping the traditional food pyramid upside down and finding a way of eating that’s enjoyable, satisfying, healthy, and one that never requires me to go on a ‘diet.'”

Vinny has shared photos of meals that he has eaten on his Instagram page while sticking to the Keto diet, including scrambled eggs and bacon tacos, lobster, and steak and asparagus. In a recent post, he talked about how he doesn’t strictly require himself to always be in “ketosis.” Vinny revealed in a caption, “My general way of eating is this: real natural whole foods (plants and animals), sugar free, grain free, processed food free, hydrogenated vegetable oil free, higher fat, moderate protein, low carb mixed with exercise and intermittent fasting.”

“When I follow this way of life, I live freely, don’t count calories or macros, and enjoy delicious varieties of meals and sometimes i am in ketosis and sometimes i am not,” he continued. “If I want to go into fat burning mode and kick it up a notch i will more strictly follow the ratio of the Ketogenic diet with apps and such, but the idea of my life is to not stress about what you eat and how much you eat all year round.” That sounds like a good idea to us! We’re glad that Vinny feels healthy and confident in his body – that’s what’s important, after all!