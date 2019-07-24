Stephanie Pratt Reignites Lauren Conrad & Heidi Montag’s Sex Tape Feud: ‘We ALL Know What You Did’

Stephanie Pratt resurfaced the very reason why Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag’s friendship ended over a decade ago in a lengthy rant!

Stephanie Pratt, 33, just borrowed one of Lauren Conrad’s most famous lines from The Hills. Amid a long rant against her co-stars on The Hills: New Beginnings that she posted to Instagram on July 23, Stephanie took aim at Heidi Montag, 32, and resurfaced a 12-year-old scandal: “omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).”

Lauren spat out those same words — “You know what you did” — in that iconic fight with Heidi in Season 3 of the original show. The blowup happened after rumors leaked that Lauren and her ex Jason Wahler, 32, made a sex tape, and Lauren assumed who the busybody behind the gossip was. “You know why I’m mad at you. You know what you did…You started a sick little rumor about me,” Lauren yelled at Heidi in 2007, but her former best friend maintained her innocence. But instead of Heidi, it was Spencer who owned up to the act in a 2015 interview with Complex (Lauren also announced to 2009 Paley Fest attendees that Spencer apologized for the rumors, which she had “on tape”). But while Lauren insisted the sex tape existed, Spencer and Heidi claimed the opposite to Complex!

Stephanie didn’t strictly reserve the shade for Heidi, as she actually called out her own blood first. “I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist,” the fashion designer wrote in the beginning of her Insta-rant, adding, “Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here.” Stephanie’s estranged relationship with Speidi is nothing new, as she previously accused Heidi for being the reason she’s not on “speaking terms” with Spencer on the April 8 episode of her Pratt Cast podcast.

Stephanie even gave Audrina Patridge, 34, and Justin Brescia, 37, a shout-out after they all gathered for an awkward dinner that aired on the July 22 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. As a quick refresher, Stephanie denied that she was hooking up with Justin, who also happens to be Audrina’s ex during the OG days of the MTV show (meanwhile, fans have demanded a romantic reunion between Justin and Audrina, who just split from her ex Corey Bohan in 2018).

Stephanie was upset that Audrina’s friend, Joey Tierney, suggested that Stephanie and Justin are indeed getting frisky, and called her a “b**ch.” That led Audrina to throw back the b-word, and the tensions escalated! On that note, Stephanie wrote in Tuesday’s post, “@justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂…No one plays a better victim than you .👏🏻” You can read all of Stephanie’s scathing remarks above!