Stephanie Pratt Quits ‘The Hills’, Tells Fans She Won’t Be In Season 2 — See Comment

Stephanie Pratt just announced she’s not in Season 2 of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ right after slamming Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge in a lengthy rant on Instagram!

Stephanie Pratt’s new beginning is already coming to an end in The Hills reboot, according to the star herself. The 33-year-old MTV personality posted a long rant against a select few co-stars on The Hills: New Beginnings on July 23, leading one fan to wonder if the drama will carry on to another season: “OMG are you on season 2?? 💜👑.” Stephanie had to be the bearer of bad news, because she simply replied, “No.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Stephanie’s rep and MTV for comment.

Stephanie made the announcement in the comments section of a lengthy criticism of her “evil” brother Spencer Pratt, 35, his wife/co-star Heidi Montag, 32, and Audrina Patridge, 34! After revealing she’s “so happy to be back home in London” after a year that “drained her,” she launched into her Speidi shade. “Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” Stephanie wrote, before moving on to Heidi: “omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).”

Yes, that’s right, Stephanie appeared to accuse Heidi of leaking the 2007 rumors that Lauren Conrad and her ex Jason Wahler allegedly made a sex tape, which ended her former friendship with LC! A plot twist, since Spencer had taken accountability for the rumors in 2015 (Lauren has denied that a racy tape was ever made). Stephanie also addressed her beef with Audrina over the brunette’s ex Justin “Bobby” Brescia, 37, as we’ve seen play out in the latest run of The Hills episodes (and that one awkward dinner in Las Vegas that aired on July 22, during which Stephanie and Audrina had a confrontation over rumors that Steph and Justin were hooking up). “Audrina is crazy like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him!” Stephanie wrote, in addition to remarking that “No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻.” Ouch.

A day after dropping the shade and her farewell to the show, Stephanie defended her choice to take the disses to social media. “I just wanted to respond to someone who told me to keep my dirty laundry off of social media,” Stephanie began in a series of videos on her Instagram Story on July 24. “That’d be like me going on a podcast and not talking. that’d be like me filming and not saying anything. like my life is basically sharing all of my feelings and opinions, publicly! So I’m going to keep doing me, you keep doing you, and yeah have a great day.”