‘RHOBH’ Cast Doesn’t Want Camille Grammer To Return For Season 10: They’d Be ‘Happy To See Her Go’

Camille Grammer thinks she’s the reason for ‘RHOBH’s high ratings this season, but the full-time cast doesn’t agree. After all the drama that she caused at the reunion, they’d be happy to see her get axed from the show.

“The cast all found it absolutely comical that Camille [Grammer] is taking credit for the good ratings this season,” a source close to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, just three days after Camille made the wild remark on Instagram. While sharing a screenshot of the show’s successful ratings, she said, “Congrats @bravotv@bravoandy @evolutionusa Ladies of #rhobh I showed up and brought it! 💅😂”. While Camille has definitely been entertaining this year, the full-time cast doesn’t like that she’s taking credit for Season 9’s success.

“They all feel like Camille is acting crazy just to try to come back full-time next season, however, they don’t think she fits in at all anymore,” our source continues. “Everyone would be happy to see her go since none of them are actually friends with her anymore or have chatted with her since the reunion aired. They don’t know why she was getting so out of line and they felt it was kind of out of nowhere.”

Despite the fact that she only served as a “friend” this season, Camille Grammer was at the center of a lot of the drama. And if she were to return as a full-time housewife next season, it’ll be the first time she’ll be a full-time cast member since Season 2. During Seasons 3, 8, and 9, Camille was just a “friend”, and during Seasons 5, 6, 7, she was a “guest”. Camille did not appear in Season 4 of RHOBH.

The final episode of RHOBH Season 9 airs Tuesday, July 30, at 9pm on Bravo!