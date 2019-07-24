Meek Mill Granted New Trial After Conviction In Drug & Gun Case Finally Thrown Out

Rapper Meek Mill says he’s ‘ecstatic that justice’ has ‘prevailed’ after the Pennsylvania Superior Court granted him a new trial in his long-running drug and gun case.

Meek Mill, 32, is celebrating after a July 24 Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling that granted him a new trial in the legal saga that has dragged on for the past 12 years. The rapper (whose real name is Robert Rihmeek) says he’s “ecstatic” about the decision, which addresses the 11 to 23-month conviction that was handed down in 2008 based on drug and gun offenses. For more than a decade he has been on probation and periodically flung behind bars for breaking the terms of that agreement.

However, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that the conviction should be overturned and a new trial granted, following allegations that the sole witness for the prosecution was a dirty cop. In its ruling the court determined, “Williams’ right to be tried before an impartial judge is necessary in this case because the trial judge heard highly prejudicial testimony at the first trial, which was a bench trial, and made credibility determinations in favor of a now discredited witness and against Williams.”

The District Attorney’s Larry Krasner’s office, released a statement praising the decision, NBC 10 Philadelphia reports. “The District Attorney’s Office is pleased that the Pennsylvania Superior Court has validated our position that Robert Rihmeek Williams deserves a new trial before a court that has no appearance of partiality,” the statement reads. “The DAO led by District Attorney Larry Krasner is currently reviewing the opinion issued today and will begin to review options.”

I’m not on probation right now…new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ “wtf GOD” you be acting a fool 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2019

Mill has expressed his relief at the news. “I’d like to thank the Pennsylvania Superior Court for overturning my conviction and granting me a new trial,” the rapper said, according to TMZ. “The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m glad that justice prevailed and my clean record has been restored.” He then thanked his supporters, including his family, attorneys and fellow rapper Jay-Z. Over on Twitter, Mill wrote, “I’m not on probation right now…new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already ‘wtf GOD’ you be acting a fool.”

In November 2017 Mill’s story became a cause célèbre after he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for allegedly violating the terms of his probation. He was eventually released in April 2018 after the state Supreme Court issued an order demanding he be freed.