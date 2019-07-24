‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke & Khloe Kardashian Both Rock Sexy Satin Bustiers — See Pics

There’s nothing sexier than a bustier, especially if it’s satin! Hollywood stars have been wearing them all summer long — see pics of celebs in bustiers below!

Maya Hawke, 21, the breakout star of season 3 of Stranger Things (and the stunning daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman!), looked gorgeous at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 22. She wore a cream-colored bustier with black trousers and an oversized jacket draped over her shoulders. The flattering top showed off her cleavage and cinched her tiny waist. She looked amazing! She added a playful touch by wearing a floral headband, another one of the season’s hottest trends!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, also recently rocked a bustier, and showed it off on her Instagram on July 22. See Khloe’s super sexy outfit right here! Her top was white, and she paired it with blue jeans. She showed a hint of her toned stomach and also rocked some sexy cleavage! Khloe seems to be living her best life — her makeup artist Hrush just spilled EXCLUSIVELY to us how much she loves Khloe and how she has a heart of gold!

But back to bustiers. They are super sexy and timeless and so flattering. Whether the bustier is part of a dress, like Kim Kardashian has worn, or a bodysuit, like Taylor Swift has rocked on stage, they are always cool and make you look totally confident! Scroll through our gallery above to see stars like Kim, Taylor, Halsey, Lady Gaga and many more wearing bustier styles!