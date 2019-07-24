Kyle Richards Takes Shots At Lisa Vanderpump Over ‘RHOBH’ Drama In Rant: I’m ‘Frustrated’

Kyle Richards just went OFF about the drama that went down with Lisa Vanderpump on season 9 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in an epic 29-tweet rant.

Kyle Richards had much more to say than what we say on part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion. After the show aired on Tuesday, July 23, the reality star took to social media to express her grievances with her cast mates’ drama in a long-winded 23-tweet rant.

“Have you seen The Real Housewives? The Real Housewives follows a group of women’s lives and how they navigate through their friendships,” the 50-year-old tweeted. “We are followed by cameras that capture what we say and do. We are expected to be honest and say how we feel about any given situation. The Real Housewives is NOT Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. It is not Sex In The City. It is not scripted. It’s our reality. I have been on this show many years now. We just finished season 9 to be exact. There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these 9 years.”

Kyle went on to add that she’s “cried the whole way through” past seasons, but the latest one has left her “so frustrated at times.” She clarified that the editing of the show wasn’t the cause of the issues, but rather her costars real actions.

“It’s people who are good at ‘the game’. Bad people can be good at it and good people can be bad at it,” she said, seemingly referencing accusations that Lisa Vanderpump leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the media. “People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and ‘winning’ at it have had lots of practice. When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on.” She added that she thinks the PuppyGate scene at the beginning of the season made Dorit, 43, “look bad for entertainment purposes.”

With that said … if you’re going through a hard time then you would think you would be coming from a different place. Not scheming about how to make your friend look bad. Your close friend. The problem is it was not new behavior due to her having a hard time. — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) July 24, 2019

The Little House on the Prairie alum later shifted focus to Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, who criticized the RHOBH cast for their “vicious nastiness” in a tweet on his birthday earlier this week. “Ken is angry because the cast ‘bullied’ Lisa when she was going through a hard time. Forgetting the fact that being honest isn’t bullying AND the fact that I resisted using any adjective in that realm when Ken got up in my face,” Kyle tweeted. “However , I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa. I had many conversations with her over this time .I also understand that she signed up for 2 realty shows during that time and one of them she had already shot [Vanderpump Rules].”

Kyle also accused Lisa, 58, of “scheming about how to make your friend look bad.” She called her behavior “a pattern that you would think would stop because she WAS going through a hard time. This pattern many of us had seen for so long it was hard to ignore.” WOW.