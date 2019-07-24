Jennifer Lopez Is Rumored To Be Playing The Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show In Miami

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the possibility of performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami, FL during an interview backstage at her New York concert on July 22.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, may very well be the next performer on the big stage at the Super Bowl next year! The singer talked about the ongoing rumors that she’s in talks to be in the spotlight at the popular Halftime Show at the 2020 sporting event, which is set to take place in Miami, FL where she has a residence, and from the sounds of what she said, it’s definitely a possibility! “Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” Jennifer told ET while backstage at her It’s My Party concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 22. “They make their own decisions over there.”

Although Jennifer didn’t exactly confirm whether or not she will for sure be on the stage at the Super Bowl next year, it’s great thing to imagine! The beauty, who just turned 50, would join a long list of music greats on the Halftime Show roster, including Aerosmith, Prince, Janet Jackson and Madonna, if she indeed gets the gig. Let’s face it, her highly successful career also deems her worthy of such an opportunity, so we’re hoping things go well!

Jennifer’s amazing staying power as both a singer and an actress is a reason to celebrate, but the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez‘s 50th birthday is also a huge deal. She turned the big age on July 24 and Alex made sure to send her a sweet and loving message on Instagram ahead of the big day. The post included a video that showed all of A-Rod and J-Lo’s greatest moments together since their romance started in 2017 as well as some touching words from the former professional baseball player. “Hi, baby girl. Just want to wish you a Happy Birthday,” he said at the beginning of the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is MY birthday.”