Jenelle Evans & David Eason ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Despite Devastating Custody Drama

Jenelle Evans says she and David Eason are #StrongerThanEver after a harrowing few months of court visits over the custody of their kids. She shared a sweet selfie with David on July 23, letting fans know that their relationship is solid.

No trouble in paradise? Jenelle Evans, 27, revealed that her relationship with husband David Eason, 30, is “stronger than ever” in a new photo [SEEN HERE] on her Instagram Story on July 23. The former MTV star, who married the welder in 2017, has had a tumultuous past couple months with her husband.

Back in April, David admitted to killing the family‘s French Bulldog, Nugget, claiming the dog bit the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Following the incident, Jenelle was let go from Teen Mom 2, for what her rep told HollywoodLife was just for the current season, and not indefinitely. The tragic loss of Nugget also fueled an eventual custody battle, where Jenelle and David lost temporary custody of Ensley, Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 5, who she shares with ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, along with her 9-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. The couple also lost custody of David’s daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship. Jace had been living with Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans, and still resides with her after Jenelle and David regained custody of the kids on July 3.

Despite their troubles, Jenelle and David have taken action to better their marriage. After they regained custody of the kids, they sought help from a professional to work on themselves. The couple attended co-parenting classes, a source close to Jenelle and David previously told HollywoodLife. “When the kids were taken, David and Jenelle were both in anger management and they both had psych evals,” the source said, explaining, “They’re focusing on bettering themselves and working toward getting to be in a better place… Once the kids are in school, they will take more time to focus on their lives.” The insider also added that Jenelle’s businesses are thriving and she’s “working on her entrepreneurship.”

Jenelle later went on Instagram to conduct a Q&A with fans, where she confirmed what we had already heard from our source. The reality star also explained that she took time away from David following the death of her dog. “After knowing my dog wasn’t around, I took the initiative and stayed away from David for about a week,” Jenelle admitted on Instagram Live. “Then we started talking and I said something has to happen,” she said. “So he went and took six anger management classes. We took co-parenting classes.”