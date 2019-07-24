MCR’s Frank Iero Shades Joe Jonas After Leaking Band’s Secret Reunion: No One’s Forgotten You’re A ‘Disney Band, Bro’

Frank Iero came for Joe Jonas in an interview after the Jonas Brother spilled about a My Chemical Romance reunion.

While most of us are excited about the Jonas Brothers reunion, not all musicians are welcoming them back with open arms. While on The Zach Sang Show, My Chemical Romance singer Frank Iero, 37, decided to shade the Jonas Brothers. “I don’t understand why you would do an interview about your band and talk about someone else’s band,” Frank said on the radio show.

“I think they’re trying to rebrand their band as a ‘real’ rock band and they’re trying to mention as many rock bands and trying to get, like, synonymous with other things and people aren’t gonna forget that you’re a Disney band bro, sorry it’s not gonna happen,” he added.

Frank was responding to how Joe Jonas, 29, said in a KISS FM UK interview that the Jonas Brothers heard My Chemical Romance practicing nearby in New York City. Since MCR had split up, Joe’s “leak” could have been revealing – but Joe clearly had no malicious intent, and he was excited about a potential reunion since he’s a fan.

It is true that the Jonas Brothers got a huge platform from Disney, but that doesn’t negate their talent or hard work one bit. Lest anyone forget, the Jonas Brothers were nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy Award in 2009, and they were just nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards. Sounds like they’re a “real” enough band to us! And if anything, Joe’s “leak” helped people get excited about MCR again – and there’s nothing wrong with that!