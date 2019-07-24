Catelynn Lowell Defends Her Support For Amber Portwood After Arrest: I’m Helping ‘A Friend In Need’

Catelynn Lowell doesn’t ‘condone abuse,’ and revealed the real reason she’s sticking up for Amber Portwood after the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star was charged for domestic battery.

Catelynn Lowell, 27, has been an OG friend since 2009. The MTV star proved this by sticking by Amber Portwood’s side after her fellow Teen Mom OG star was arrested on a domestic battery charge on July 5, and then hit with two more domestic battery charges and one criminal recklessness charge four days later in connection to an alleged fight with boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their one-year-old son, James. “There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side 🤔 sooo ✌🏻 out I love you @AmberLPortwood,” Catelynn tweeted on July 24, adding, “I’m on my way to you now ❤️.”

The public show of support didn’t bode well with all of Catelynn’s fans, who recited details from court documents. “Ew. Theres no justifying coming at Andrew while hes holding A BABY with a machete. C’mon now,” one such fan replied, recalling the accusation that Amber allegedly struck a “machete at and into [a] door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door,” according to court documents that HollywoodLife read. Amber was also accused of striking her boyfriend in the neck with a shoe, an allegation that she didn’t deny, according to a police report.

Upon seeing the backlash, Catelynn set the record straight on Twitter. “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for 👌🏻❤️,” the reality television star tweeted, before referring to her previous battle with postpartum depression: “When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Just yesterday (July 23), Amber revealed that she’s “so heartbroken right now” and asked Instagram fans what to do under a post of a shredded heart. Six days prior to that post, Amber even shared and then deleted a quote about infidelity on her Instagram: “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.” The cryptic messages come after Andrew filed for sole custody of his and Amber’s son on July 9.

Amber reportedly attended court on July 10 and entered an automatic not-guilty plea, E! News reported. The next step in Amber and Andrew’s new legal battle is a Pretrial Conference on July 26, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told HollywoodLife.