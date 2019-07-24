Billie Lee Reveals How Lisa Vanderpump Helped Her Cope Amid Complaints She Was ‘Bullied’ On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Billie Lee spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and how she was bullied on the show.

It’s common knowledge to Vanderpump Rules fans that Billie Lee, 35, hasn’t had the easiest time with the Suvers in West Hollywood. The reality star and LGBTQ+ activist spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her time on VPR and how Pump Rules matriarch Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has helped her out. “The drama is very intense and I think you know, personally, I felt massive triggers that brought up a lot for me and I felt like I was back in high school with the way that I was bullied,” Billie told HL at the DHIFI Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire on July 20.

“So, it was really difficult for me,” she continued. “It brought up a lot of things like suicidal thoughts again and I was just in a really bad place and I don’t think, you know, any job is worth that.” Billie added, “At the end of the day, if I make you uncomfortable, I’m there to make you uncomfortable for a reason and that’s because you’re having negative thoughts and you need to open your mind and your heart and learn from those experiences versus just shutting the person out. It’s a challenge. It’s something I deal with all the time and I’m really excited for amazing things that are happening and I’ve just been working on myself, really.”

While working on Vanderpump Rules, Billie has gotten to know Sur owner Lisa. “We’ve had many conversations and she‘s a part of other projects that I’m working on,” Billie revealed. ” I love her, she‘s amazing. Her and I, there’s just like mutual love there and I respect her for not going back to [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. At the end of the day, you just really have to take care of yourself.” Billie continued, “She‘s always helped guided me, like in my career, from the get go she‘s helped me. Even today, dealing with the cast and being bullied while filming she still helps me. She is always helping me. She‘s like my number one.”

Billie, who is a transgender woman, has made it part of her platform to educate and speak up about queer issues. That has included joining various nonprofits and lifting them up. “I’m part of Equality California and so I’m on the board of advisors and we really work hard just making sure at securing our rights as [trans people], and including all of [the LGBTQ+ community,” Billie concluded. “I just joined GLSEN, and GLSEN works with school organizations and to educate teachers, so that way we can build safe places for LGBTQ kids.”

Regardless of whether Billie is on next season of VPR or not, we can’t wait to see what she does next and support her on her journey!