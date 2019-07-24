Angelina Jolie: Why She Always Loves Taking Her Kids On Location With Her When She Films Movies

From New Mexico to London, Angelina Jolie doesn’t ‘want to leave’ her children ‘behind’ while filming. But there are even more endearing reasons the mother of six tries to keep her work and home life as close as possible!

Angelina Jolie’s role as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals was just confirmed at 2019 Comic-Con on July 20, meaning she’ll need to eventually relocate to London for filming! That leads fans to wonder if she’ll bring her children Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, on set with her across the pond, just as she did while filming Maleficent 2 in London in early 2017. Well, we’ve learned that Angelina’s “hardly spent much time away from them ever, so she does not want to leave them behind when she goes on location for a movie,” a source close to the Grammy-winning actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Angelina’s extremely attached to her kids and they’re just as bonded with her.”

Angelina just doesn’t want work to overshadow her most important priority: family. “The main reason she works is to give them everything she can in life, but for the most part she would prefer to just be with them so the hours on set away from them are challenging. That is why she often brings them with her to set, or at the very least, takes them on location and sets up a temporary home for them so that they can at least be all together on the hours she isn’t working,” our source explains. “She doesn’t want to leave them behind, period.”

There was a previous report that claimed Angelina is leaving the kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 55, for a good chunk of time this summer to finish filming Those Who Wish Me Dead in New Mexico, but that’s actually not happening since Angelina is in-between filming (the film is also currently in post-production, according to its IMDb page). When work resumes, she hopes to take her kids on location again if possible, as she has done in the past! Two months ago, Angelina was already seen touching down in Albuquerque with all six kids on May 15. Work didn’t get in the way of Angelina spending quality time with her children, such as a Target run with Zahara and the twins, or a sushi dinner with Maddox and Pax.

Angelina had set up a “second home in Albuquerque” for her family while filming and it was “very obvious that [her kids were] enjoying the change because they’ve all been smiling so much more lately,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in early June. The eyewitness also noted that Angie’s kids seemed “very happy” during the summer getaway, as they “love going on location with her, it’s what they’ve always known.” Despite