Alex Rodriguez Gives His Ultra Hot Fiancee Jennifer Lopez A $187K Red Porsche For 50th Birthday

Alex Rodriguez proved he’s the best fiance ever when he gifted Jennifer Lopez with a brand new red 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 for her 50th birthday in Miami, FL on July 24, and cameras captured the special moment.

Alex Rodriguez, 43, made sure his fiancee Jennifer Lopez felt special on her big 50th birthday on July 24 by making sure she rides in style! The devoted hunk presented his love with an impressive bright red 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 in Miami, FL and even placed a huge yellow bow on top! He was seen standing outside with the incredible gift, which is estimated to cost around a whopping $187,000, along with a private camera crew to capture the memorable moment. Check out the pics of Jennifer’s new ride HERE!

In addition to getting the shiny new Porsche, it looks like Jennifer was getting a huge bash. Photos captured by TMZ, showed a setup near Miami Beach, where the singer is staying during her special day, and it was decorated with big golden orbs around a bunch of gazebos near a waterfront. We can bet the location was getting ready for numerous guests to arrive to honor the talented brunette beauty!

Before pics of a potential party were snapped and Alex’s gift was seen, the former New York Yankees player took to Instagram earlier in the day to give a shout-out to his lady by posting a sweet video that included clips of various romantic moments between the two of them. “Just want to wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is MY birthday,” his caption for the video read.

Alex and Jennifer have been dating since 2017, and since then, they have been open about sharing their relationship with the world. From adorable social media pics to appearing on red carpets at public events, these two have been truly inseparable, and we’re thrilled to see Jennifer enjoying her birthday with the man of her dreams!