Whitney Port shared a very personal story with her fans on July 23, when she tearfully admitted that she suffered from a miscarriage two weeks ago.

“This is really hard for me to write,” Whitney Port began her caption on Instagram, alongside a video of her painful miscarriage confession on July 23. The Hills star continued, “Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme…from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.”

During her podcast, With Whit, Whitney said, “I was having massive pregnancy symptoms for the first six weeks, I was really nauseous and really exhausted. And all of the sudden they kind of just stopped, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe the second pregnancy is gonna be amazing and I’m not gonna feel all this crap that I felt.’ And I was really thinking glass half full at that moment.” Then, two weeks ago while in Vermont, Whitney told her husband, Tim Rosenman, “I feel like I’m not pregnant.” She further explained that she didn’t feel “any symptoms anymore.”

“And then the next day, I woke up and I saw blood on my underpants,” she said. “So, when I was pregnant with Sonny, I had the same thing happen at the same exact time. I called my doctor and he said spotting is completely normal and it can be the period of implantation or just your body getting rid of old blood, so it can be a normal thing.” The next morning, Whitney found more blood, so she went to get an ultrasound. “We went to go get an ultrasound and my doctor said things didn’t look good but that it was still kind of too early to tell. And he said to wait it out. It felt so horrible to be in this limbo position,” she explained.

“We ended up going back to the emergency room for a second time because the bleeding got worse,” Whitney said. “And we got confirmation that my blood level was at a 3,000 and at the point I was in my pregnancy it’s supposed to be at about 10 to 20,000, and we found out that there was no heartbeat and there should’ve been a heartbeat at that point.”

“So, we got confirmation while we were in Vermont that this was not a viable pregnancy,” Whitney added. “I can’t say I feel relieved. I feel sad because the whole thing is just traumatic, it’s traumatic to think about your body going through this and something being in you that could have been someone like a Sonny or something. I feel sad but, I do also feel happy that my body is still my own right now and that this isn’t an extra thing we didn’t plan for.”

Whitney, who’s currently starring on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, welcomed her first child, Sonny, in 2017. To watch her full confession, watch the video above.