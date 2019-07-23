Wendy Williams Tears Up & Admits She Won’t Change Her Name After Split From Ex: ‘We’ll Always Be Family’

Tears streamed down Wendy Williams’ face at the mention of her longtime marriage to Kevin Hunter. Wendy admitted she’s ‘going through a situation’ with her family.

Two months after Wendy Williams, 55, filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, 46, on April 10, she has no plans to drop her official surname — not now or ever! On July 23, The Wendy Williams Show host appeared on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show to speak with host Karen Hunter, who asked if Wendy has changed out her last name on credit cards, bank accounts and such tedious tasks after the end of a nearly 22-year marriage. “No, my name is Wendy Hunter, that’s my son’s name,” Wendy firmly replied, referring to Kevin Hunter Jr., the 18-year-old son she shares with her estranged husband. Speaking on the marriage and their family life, Wendy added, “And you can’t take away twenty…don’t make me cry.” After a long and emotional pause, Wendy wanted to change the subject: “Next.”

Despite her tears, Wendy affirmed she’s “happy,” “healthy” and at “peace with the world and everything around me.” However, Wendy did confess that she’s “going through a situation with [her] family.” After hearing about Wendy’s refusal to change the last name given by her ex, the host began to ask “is there a chance” — presumably, is there a chance she and Kevin will get back together — but was cut off before she could finish her question.

“No. Don’t ask. No! Girl. No. Don’t ask. I know what you’re saying,” Wendy cut in, and revealed something even more important than a romantic reunion: “But my family is good, and we’ll always be family.” Although Wendy will always consider her ex as family, she’s not obsessing over the past.

The television personality is moving forward as she celebrated her 55th party in style with a gigantic tiara on her head, which she wore to her talk show and a dinner party with friends at Serendipity on July 18! “Turning 55 is a big milestone and Wendy is grateful that she is fully stepping into a new more powerful phase in her life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Wendy’s special day. “She’s feeling so liberated right now and has been saying that her life keeps getting better, she has no fears of getting older because she feels more vibrant than she has in years.” Our source also pointed out that although Wendy is “cordial right now” with her ex, “she doesn‘t care one way or the other if she hears from him or not.” Understandable, considering that Wendy is now dating a doctor!