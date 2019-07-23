‘AGT’ Recap: Dwyane Wade Gives Indian Dance Group His Golden Buzzer After Epic Performance

Gabrielle Union’s hubby Dwyane guest-starred on the July 23 episode of ‘AGT’ and was so blown away by Indian dance crew V. Unbeatable that he sent them straight to the live shows.

Magician Dom Chambers takes the stage next with an act he believes is “bigger and better” than his first audition. He involves Siri and a tequila sunrise during his performance. The crowd is really into it. Dwyane calls it some of the “best magic I’ve ever seen.” Simon admits that it wasn’t “as dynamic as your first audition.”

Lamont Landers, the singer whom Simon notoriously gave a second chance during the auditions, is back. He performs an acoustic rendition of P!nk’s “Walk Me Home.” Dwyane and Julianne feel that Lamont could have done more with his audition. Simon says he likes his voice but it left him “with nothing” and admits there was “no drama or emotion.” Simon also says, “I don’t think I’ll be fighting for you in the end.”

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis wants to show Simon that he deserves to be in this competition. He creates the moon landing in honor of the 50th anniversary for his next performance. Dwyane calls Alex an “amazing storyteller” and Simon is equally blown away. He says that he got “goosebumps on my goosebumps.”

V. Unbeatable hits the stage for another incredible performance and honor their late friend, Vikas. They leave the judges and crowd completely stunned with their jaw-dropping stunts. “My heart is beating at a rapid pace I have never felt before,” Dwyane tells the group. He commends them for their athleticism and determination. He loves them so much that he gives them his Golden Buzzer! The group is going straight to the live shows! This recap is developing…