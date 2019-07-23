Even though Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is having a blast celebrating her 44th birthday overseas with her hubby, T.I., the Xscape singer says she misses her kids – especially little Heiress!

Judging by the social media escapades of T.I., 38, and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 38, and it’s clear that they’re having a blast celebrating Tiny’s birthday. Tip has taken his love across Barcelona, Ibiza and more locations in honor of her turning the big 4-4, but Tiny seems a bit homesick. At least, she’s missing her babies, specifically her littlest, Heiress, 3. “She was a whole life saver!! My [sun emoji],” Tiny captioned a July 22 Instagram post showing Heiress with, as Tiny put it, “one of my God babies Sa’Rai. …Missing all my Tooties sweetness.”

After seeing Heiress sing “Happy Birthday” to her mom, it’s no wonder that Tiny misses her baby so much. “Just to add to this amazing birthday I had. My ☀️ @heiressdharris sung Happy birthday to me & my favorite babyboy @majorpharris spent it with me too!! What a birthday,” Tiny captioned a video of her daughter serenading the family. While Heiress is still young, she does show some singing talent. Perhaps she’ll take over for her mommy if Tiny ever decides to retire from Xscape?

While Tiny will likely never truly retire, after experiencing this luxurious vacation for her 44th birthday, perhaps she might consider a semi-retirement? “Most people will only see the [money.] But it’s really the thought, time [and] effort that makes this sh*t DOPE,” he captioned a video of him presenting Tiny with a gigantic bouquet of flowers. From there, Tip filled his Instagram with videos of him and Tiny touring around Spain. From beautiful bike trips in Barcelona to romantic cruises near Ibiza, Tip spared no expense when it came to making his wife feel oh so special. Flowers, vacations, Rick James-themed karaoke sessions, surprise diamond necklaces — Tiny’s birthday certainly had it all.

“Because We all deserve sunsets on speedboats in Ibiza blasting Anita Baker wit Baby… So grind til u get it & Accept no substitute…” T.I. wrote on July 18 while sharing a view of him, Tiny and friend riding in that speedboat at sunset. That’s good advice from a man who has been at the hustle for a while. That view of the sunset from that speedboat was nearly perfect. It only needed – according to Tiny – all of her and T.I.’s kids to truly make it paradise.