Snooki Reveals That Having Sex After Giving Birth ‘Hurts’: It ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’

Snooki gets candid about sex after child birth in a new interview. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star admits that she’s waiting to hit the bedroom with her husband because sex after pregnancy is ‘uncomfortable down there’ for her.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi never holds back about the most personal details about her life, including sex. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 31, who gave birth to 7-week-old son Angelo in May, explained the painful truth about sex with husband Jionni LaValle, 32, after child birth in a new interview. “Medically, they say you have to wait, like, six weeks. And I waited the six weeks [after the two other births] because I ripped,” Nicole revealed on the July 17, episode of the “Women in Top” podcast, with co-hosts Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning.

This time around, with her third child birth, Snooki admitted, “I didn’t rip probably because I had two kids [son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4], so my vagina is huge, I guess.” She explained: “Down there, it doesn’t feel that bad. But I still want to wait just in case, like, something happens and, God forbid, I do rip during sex or whatever. But after you have a baby and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first. It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable.” Snooki went on to admit that despite the pain, there is a bright side between the sheets. “And then it starts to feel good, like, after you get into the motions,” she said, warning, “But I mean, you need a lot of lube. Let’s just put it that way.”

When Snooki is ready to return to intimacy, the mother-of-three has a plan for her and husband Jionni. “I want my husband to take me out to dinner [and] I want to get horny drunk on wine, and then we put the kids to bed. Then we will go in our spare room, keep drinking wine, and that’s how I want it to happen,” she revealed.

Following Angelo’s birth on May 30, Snooki took to her Instagram Story to describe her graphic postpartum experience. “My feet are swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, my son just peed and sh–t on me twice and my sciatica is acting up,” she wrote, adding, “Hello postpartum.”

The reality star was also hit with backlash on social media in early June after she admitted that she wanted to get back in the gym. “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” she said. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape.”