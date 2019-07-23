Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra & More Stars Shook By Young Girl Who Looks Exactly Like ‘Umbrella’ Singer

Rihanna found her mini me and she can’t believe it — and, neither can Priyanka Chopra, Snoop Dogg and more celebs who’ve reacted to the lookalike photo of a little girl on July 23! RiRi was so impressed that she shared the pic on her Instagram.

Rihanna admittedly almost dropped her phone after she saw a photo of a little girl who looks almost identical to her! The Grammy-winning singer, 31, shared the photo to Instagram on July 23 and tagged Bria, the girl’s mother, who initially posted the pic. Rihanna captioned the look alike snap writing, “Almost drop my phone. how?” And, she’s not the only one who’s mind blown by the resemblance.

“Wow?!”, actress Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comments of RiRi’s post. “When did u have a baby?”, Snoop Dogg asked. The celebrity reactions continued to pour in from Lala Anthony, who commented: “Woowwwww‼️‼️”, to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Eva Marcille, who added, “Twin”. Former Love & Hip Hop star, Joseline Hernandez called the little girl, Rihanna’s “daughter” in the comments. Both Lena Waithe and Uzo Aduba‘s reactions followed, with Lena writing, “Whoa” and Uzo adding, “Legit WOW”. Model Shanina Shaik added, “OMG!!!!!”

The photo of the little girl features her sitting in the backseat of a car as she stares at the camera with a straight face. The girl, who is dressed in a white top with yellow sunflowers in the snap, appears to have the same or similar eye color and hair as Rihanna. Take a look at the photo (below), and scroll down for a snap of RiRi to compare. The resemblance is actually crazy.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Rihanna/iambriakay_)

(Photo credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock)

The look alike photo has garnered so much attention (and shock), that the girl’s mother, Bria, has already gained thousands of more followers on her Instagram account, which is not private. The mother’s Instagram account features more photos with her beautiful daughter.