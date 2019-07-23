Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ Is ‘Crawling & Scooting’ At 4 Months Old & It’s Too Cute

Porsha Williams’ baby girl, Pilar Jhena is growing up so fast. She’s already crawling at just 4-months and Porsha’s announcement about the major milestone is too cute!

Porsha Williams, is one proud mama! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, took to Instagram on July 22 to share that her daughter Pilar Jhena is already crawling! “Hey guys I’m 4 months today !!”, Porsha shared from her daughter’s Instagram account, which the reality star runs, on July 22. “I scooted/crawled today and even giggle at times! I also reached for mommy and daddy to pick me up! 😩❤️💛 Times flies when your having fun!” the caption continued.

The milestone update was shared alongside a collage of photos and a video of baby Pilar. The first photo showed the little one dressed in a navy blue and yellow sunflower onesie with her hair in cute, little bows. An adorable clip of Pilar and Porsha followed, with her mom saying, “happy four months” as a sleepy PJ stared at the camera. The third and last snap featured a smiling Pilar with her arms in the air as she sat next to blocks that read, “4 months.”

Porsha welcomed Pilar, who is her first child, with Dennis McKinley on March 22. The pair got engaged at the end of September 2018, when he surprised her with a lavish proposal that included a helicopter ride, rose petals and candles. The couple announced on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they will tie the knot on New Year’s Eve. However, Porsha and Dennis have been subject to split rumors as of late, so it’s unclear if their NYE’s nuptials are still on the table.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Pilar Jhena/Porsha Williams)

Pilar’s crawling days came at a busy time in her schedule. She recently had a playdate with Kenya Moore‘s 8-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly on July 15. In a sweet snap on Instagram, Kenya and Porsha posed together as they held their daughters during their hangout.

Kenya has been spending a ton of time with Porsha, along with more of the RHOA cast as they are all filming season 12. Yes, Kenya is back! The Bravo alum, who took a break from the show to focus on family, is set to return as a full-time housewife for show’s next season, premiering later this year. Bravo, along with new mom, confirmed the news on July 10 with separate posts on Instagram.