Margot Robbie Is A Princess In Glamorous Fairytale Gown At ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere

Margot looked like the major movie star she is in a flowing white Chanel gown at the movie premiere in Los Angeles on July 22.

Margot Robbie, 29, looked stunning and ethereal as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood on July 22. She floated past photographers wearing a stunning white Chanel gown, picked by stylist Kate Young. The dress featured a plunging neckline, sheer, voluminous sleeves and a belted waist. The length touched the floor and was absolutely gorgeous on Margot! The dress was made just for Margot, and the brand describes it as a “long sleve ivory muslin dress” which took 300 hours to make! She carried a gold Chanel purse and wore “Baroque earrings in 18K yellow gold, diamonds, cultured pearls and gemstones.” She looked absolutely breathtaking from head to toe!

Her stunning summer makeup was done by artist Pati Dubroff, who used Chanel makeup. A “Hot Summer 70’s vibe” was the inspiration. For her face, Pati attached the Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base and the Duo Bronze Et Lumiere in Clair, which, according to the brand is “a dual-faced powder composed of a matte bronzer and an iridescent highlighter.” For her bold eye look, she used Ombre Première Gloss in Solaire and on the lips, Rouge Coco Flash in 66 Pulse. Her hair was half up, with retro waves, styled by Bryce Scarlett using Moroccanoil products.

Margot plays Sharon Tate in the film, an actress and model in the 1960s, who was brutally murdered when she was 8 months pregnant. She was just 26 years old when she died. We have a feeling that Margot will pay amazing homage to Sharon. The movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and is sure to be one of the biggest films of the year!