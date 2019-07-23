Hailey Baldwin Drools Over Husband Justin Bieber’s Sexy New Shirtless Selfie

Justin Bieber showed off his many chest tattoos for his 115 million Instagram followers, and Hailey Baldwin joined in the sea of awe-struck fans!

Justin Bieber, 25, pulled the oldest pose in the selfie game — shirtless, hand pushing back bedhead hair — and it did just the trick. After sharing the sultry snapshot to Instagram on July 22, his wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, left three drooling emojis: “🤤🤤🤤.” Hailey will always show her support for the Biebs, whether that be through affectionate emojis or defending her husband against a grumpy metal singer (ahem, Tool’s lead singer).

Maynard James Keenan, 55, tweeted “#bummer” in reply to news that Justin is a fan of his rock, after the pop star posted lyrics to “The Pot” on his Instagram Story on July 11. Well, Hailey thought it was a #bummer that Maynard dissed a fellow fan! “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music,” Hailey tweeted, and then shot back a diss of her own: “You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.” As they say, behind every powerful man…well, you know how the quote goes.

Offline, Hailey and Justin have been inseparable as well (not that they’re ever really apart). Justin and Hailey attended the religious Zoe Conference in Los Angeles on July 19 and 20, where Hailey rocked athleisure-inspired sweats and Justin wore an all-purple skater outfit for the event’s second day. On the first day of the conference, Hailey was seen in a blue polka-dotted blouse with daisy dukes while her beau repped his Drew label on an art pop T-shirt.

Hailey is clearly smitten over Justin, as her choice in emojis shows, but we’ve heard that she’s actually the one who wanted to hold out on expanding their family of two for now! “For a long time Justin was very interested and eager in having kids with Hailey soon after marriage…[Hailey] was the one who actually wanted to wait and pump the brakes on all of that talk because she is still young and she wants to pursue more TV and modeling opportunities,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added that Hailey is eyeing her “later twenties or early thirties” to become a mother.