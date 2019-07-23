Gigi Hadid & ‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Follow Each Other On IG & Fans Freak

Women across America are crying after learning that Gigi Hadid and ‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron have started following each other on social media, and their tweets about it are hilarious.

One of The Bachelorette‘s finalists, Tyler Cameron, seems to have caught the attention of Gigi Hadid, as a few fans of the series realized they started following each other on Instagram during the July 22 episode. “Welp, there goes my chance,” Twitter user Courtney Soulsby joked alongside a photo that shows Gigi, 24, started following Tyler. Then, another fan, Brooke Converse Adams, added a photo that shows Cameron, 26, started following Gigi just minutes after. “It gets worse,” she captioned the pic. Then, several more fans chimed in with their own thoughts, including one person who said, “I mean, something like this was inevitable, right?” Another added, “All of #BachelorNation sighs.”

Interestingly, Gigi wouldn’t be the first celebrity to seemingly start crushing on a Bachelorette contestant. Demi Lovato has been very open about how much she likes Mike Johnson, who was eliminated from the show earlier this month. “Mike I accept your rose,” Demi, 26, wrote in an Instagram Story on July 1, following his surprising elimination. “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.” She then said, “Swing me, kiss me, boo boo!”, in a video that showed Mike on screen.

And guess what? Mike seems to like her, too! After he learned about Demi’s crush, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Hell yeah I would go on a date with Demi Lovato! She is freaking sexy as can be. I don’t know her personality, so I’d have to get to know her, but I would entertain a conversation.”

Prior to her crush on Tyler, Gigi dated One Direction‘s Zayn Malik, but they split in January. Meanwhile, Tyler is still vying for the heart of Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette — new episodes air Mondays at 8pm on ABC!