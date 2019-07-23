Kourtney Kardashian Gushes How ‘Proud’ She Is Of Scott Disick In New Look At His Show ‘Flip It Like Disick’

‘Flip It Like Disick’ already has its #1 fan: Kourtney Kardashian! Kourt is featured in the show’s new teaser trailer singing Scott Disick’s praises, and it’s so sweet.

Kourtney Kardashian is flipping out for Flip It Like Disick! The new teaser for Scott Disick‘s upcoming reality show has dropped, and it features plenty of famous faces, including his ex-partner, Kourtney. In the minute-long clip, Kourtney gushes about how impressed she is with Scott for starting his house-flipping business, and getting his reality show off the ground. “I am very proud of you,” Kourt says while speaking with Scott at her house. The exes are very close and the perfect co-parents, and she’s seen him grow so much over the past few years. Of course she’s proud of his success!

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Scott confiding in her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner. Khloe gives him a little dose of tough love when he casually mentions that he bought a house that he thinks has “a lot of potential. She reminds him that it’s not that easy, warning him, “you can’t predict what can go wrong with the house.” While he’s experiencing some speed bumps in the renovation process, Scott is seeing the results when it comes to some of his multi-million dollar projects. His famous clients seem pretty happy, too! Scott’s buddy, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend French Montana, exclaims that “this is the best thing you’ve ever done” when he sees his redone mansion. He’ll be taking on Steve Aoki‘s mansion, too.

As HollywoodLife told you previously, Kris, Flip It Like Disick‘s executive producer, was very hands-on during filming, and that really helped Scott overcome his anxiety about it premiering. “She and Scott both want this to be a huge success, with multiple seasons, but, first and foremost, they need this season to be a hit,” a source close to the Kardashians told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s very exciting and very nerve-wracking all at the same time. Scott’s very proud of the show. The response from people has been great, but he’s still nervous. No one can really predict how the fans will react.”

Flip It Like Disick premieres Sunday, August 4 at 9:00pm on E!