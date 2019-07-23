Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Polka Dot Thong Bikini As She Announces New Fashion Line

Emily Ratajkowski took inspiration from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, to release a new line of shirts to match her cheeky bikinis!

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, threw on a new layer of clothing over her standard bikini: a button-up shirt! The I Feel Pretty star modeled a blue polka dot shirt over a matching pair of high-rise bikini bottoms in an Instagram slideshow on July 23, which demonstrated how to style the new line of “El Camino” shirts from her Inamorata fashion brand (sexily unbuttoned, or tied into a crop top). YOU CAN SEE EMILY ROCK HER POLKA DOT BIKINI AND NEW SHIRT, HERE. Think of this as the swimwear version of your boyfriend’s hoodie, because EmRata was just tired of “stealing” her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s shirts. “I was always stealing Sebo’s shirts so decided we should have our own,” the fashion entrepreneur wrote under the bikini photos, and noted that the reimagined shirts are “slim fit” and a “cute shape.”

The “El Camino” line dropped on July 23, and comes in seven prints that match Inamorata’s existing bikinis: blue with white polka dots, red with black polka dots, tan with white polka dots, white with black polka dots, maroon with white polka dots, red snakeskin and leopard. As you can tell by the number of times you’ve read the words “polka dots,” Emily has a soft spot for the girly print.

Emily rocked another polka dot bikini bottom — the black and white “Neptune” thong from Inamorata, specifically — amidst a New York City heatwave last week. She posed for photos in the cheeky piece while standing in the doorway to her home’s back porch, and her German shepherd pup Colombo made a special cameo! The dog’s eyes appeared to be glued on EmRata’s bum in one of the photos, so the model jokingly wrote on July 16, “Whatcha looking at Colombo? 🐾” A question that doesn’t need an answer!

Emily rang in her 28th year on June 7, but on July 18, she finally revealed her birthday present from the man who inspired the “El Camino” shirts. It was a necklace with her and Sebastian’s initials — “S” and “R” — along with a picture of Emily, her husband and Colombo. We think Emily and Sebastian’s dog son should brainstorm the next line for Inamorata!