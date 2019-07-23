Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Wears Nude-Colored Dress While Shopping With Daughters Zahara & Vivienne

Angelina Jolie
Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie, dressed in a brown gown, shops with her two daughters Vivian and Sahara at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset leaving her hotel in Paris. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461059_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vivienne Jolie Pitt went on a play date in Silverlake, California. Vivienne also forgot to wear belt for the outing as she was seen holding her pants up. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Vivienne Jolie Pitt attends a play date with her friends. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461062_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Angelina Jolie was dressed to impress when she stepped out in a long nude-colored dress while shopping with her daughters Zahara and Vivienne at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA on July 23.

Angelina Jolie, 44, turned heads when she showed up to shop in Los Angeles, CA with her daughters! The actress donned a nude-colored ankle-length sleeveless dress with shades and tan sandals as she made her way across the parking garage at Westfield Century City shopping center on July 23, and she was joined by Zahara, 14, and Vivienne, 11. The mother and daughter trio looked to be in good spirits with smiles on their faces as they walked by photographers. They were also joined by an unidentified male.

The latest outing comes after three days after Angelina surprised fans by showing up to Comic-Con in San Diego, CA to do press for the Marvel flick The Eternals. The brunette beauty looked fantastic in a long black sleeveless dress with matching heels at the event and smiled as she spoke to the audience. “I’m so excited to be here!  I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family,” she said during her speech. “We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.”

Before her Comic-Con appearance, Angelina was seen on a different outing with Vivienne and it involved the proud mom getting a gray and white bunny for her excited look-alike gal. Vivienne, who is one of six children Angelina shares with ex Brad Pitt, 55, came out of a PetCo holding the bunny in a carrier as Angelina held a bag of supplies.

Angelina Jolie
Backgrid
Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Backgrid

Since her split from Brad, Angelina has been seen out and about with her children on a regular basis and they seem to be her number one priority right now, proving that she may be an award-winning movie star, but being a mom is what’s most important!