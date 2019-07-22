Wendy Williams ‘Excited’ Andy Cohen Is Back In Her Life After Kevin Hunter Split: ‘She Missed Him’

Wendy Williams feels grateful to have Andy Cohen back in her life after her marriage with Kevin Hunter seemed to interfere with their friendship. She thought it was important to have Andy on her show to let everyone know that they’re supportive of one another!

Wendy Williams couldn't have pictured a better outcome after Andy Cohen's visit to her birthday show on July 18. The Bravo star, 51, appeared on her talk show last Thursday for the first time in six years to celebrate the daytime host's 55th birthday. "Wendy is so excited to have Andy back in her life," a source close to the newly single star tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. "She missed him so much, which is why she felt it was important to have him on the show. Wendy wanted to let the public know that they worked out any differences they may have had."

Kevin Hunter Sr. “Your husband was not my biggest fan,” Andy told Wendy during his appearance on her show, adding, “But, I want to you know I have been cheering you on the last six years.” Andy went on to compliment how “light as a feather” Wendy “seemed” to be, noting, “I’m happy to be back and I’m so happy about Wendy in the city.” While Andy and Wendy weren’t exactly feuding before his appearance on the show, they did keep their distance from one another, as Andy didn’t exactly favor her now estranged ex-husband,

After she filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. in early April, Wendy moved from the now ex-couple’s New Jersey home to her own apartment in New York City, where her social and dating life have been jam-packed. “Wendy’s absolutely thriving right now and those around her have never seen her like this before,” the insider says. “It seems like a big weight has been lifted off her shoulders since filing for divorce from Kevin. Wendy truly struggled as she knew having Kevin (Sr.) in her life was costing her several professional and personal relationships. But, she loved Kevin and always felt when she was with him he had her best interest at heart. She’s now realizing that may have not been the case,” the source explains.