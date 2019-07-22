Exclusive
Wendy Williams ‘Excited’ Andy Cohen Is Back In Her Life After Kevin Hunter Split: ‘She Missed Him’
Wendy Williams feels grateful to have Andy Cohen back in her life after her marriage with Kevin Hunter seemed to interfere with their friendship. She thought it was important to have Andy on her show to let everyone know that they’re supportive of one another!
Wendy Williams couldn’t have pictured a better outcome after Andy Cohen‘s visit to her birthday show on July 18. The Bravo star, 51, appeared on her talk show last Thursday for the first time in six years to celebrate the daytime host’s 55th birthday. “Wendy is so excited to have Andy back in her life,” a source close to the newly single star tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She missed him so much, which is why she felt it was important to have him on the show. Wendy wanted to let the public know that they worked out any differences they may have had.”
While Andy and Wendy weren’t exactly feuding before his appearance on the show, they did keep their distance from one another, as Andy didn’t exactly favor her now estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. “Your husband was not my biggest fan,” Andy told Wendy during his appearance on her show, adding, “But, I want to you know I have been cheering you on the last six years.” Andy went on to compliment how “light as a feather” Wendy “seemed” to be, noting, “I’m happy to be back and I’m so happy about Wendy in the city.”
After she filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. in early April, Wendy moved from the now ex-couple’s New Jersey home to her own apartment in New York City, where her social and dating life have been jam-packed. “Wendy’s absolutely thriving right now and those around her have never seen her like this before,” the insider says. “It seems like a big weight has been lifted off her shoulders since filing for divorce from Kevin. Wendy truly struggled as she knew having Kevin (Sr.) in her life was costing her several professional and personal relationships. But, she loved Kevin and always felt when she was with him he had her best interest at heart. She’s now realizing that may have not been the case,” the source explains.
As Wendy continues to navigate her “new” single life, as she says, the insider notes that viewers of her show will most likely see a lot more moment’s like Andy’s on the show. “She’s a changed woman and it’s different on set now that Kevin isn’t there, either,” the source reveals. Kevin Sr. was a producer on The Wendy Williams Show, but was let go when she filed for divorce. “It was really a positive change for her. She’s just smiling so much more these days, and she’s doing absolutely amazing. Wendy seems to be totally done with Kevin Sr. romantically, with no reconciliation in sight,” the source says, adding that “Wendy realizes how much it was weighing her down.”
Wendy split from Kevin after over two decades of marriage and cut ties with him professionally after he allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. The turmoil came amid Wendy’s extended hiatus from her talk show, as she was dealing with numerous health issues, and revealed that she had been living in a sober house in Queens, NY for addiction from January to March.
Now, the host is doing much better and she’s dating! Wendy recently revealed to her studio audience that she’s dating a 50-something-year-old muscular doctor, who she’s hinted she’s been intimate with. “I’m living my best life,” she’s repeatedly said since admitting that she’s “crazy about” her new beau!