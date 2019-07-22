Scarlett Johansson Debuts Engagement Ring At Comic-Con: See Her Gorgeous Sparkler

New Marvel movie names didn’t only make their debut at Comic-Con! The future star of ‘Black Widow,’ Scarlett Johansson, showed off her engagement bling from Colin Jost for the very first time at the annual convention.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, debuted a yellow gemstone on that finger while speaking at Comic-Con International on July 20, and no, it wasn’t the reality infinity stone. A gleaming diamond was quite visible while Scarlett held the mic at a Marvel Studios panel, and it’s the first time the Avengers: Endgame actress has worn her engagement ring from fiancé Colin Jost, 37, since it was confirmed that the Saturday Night Live star and writer proposed on May 19! In lieu of traditional rings, Scarlett’s ring was cut into a stylish oval (much like Sarah Hyland’s new bling).

Scarlett complemented her oval ring with an equally chic ensemble: a black and white jumpsuit with a sheer midsection from David Koma, especially pointy Gianvito Rossi PVC heels and Marli New York’s circular earrings. Her blonde locks were slicked back into a clean bun, leaving all attention on her new jewelry courtesy of Collin!

As the ring’s positive yellow color should indicate, Scarlett is feeling elated about her third engagement after dating Colin for two years! “Scarlett was totally knocked off her feet by his proposal. But, she’s so giddy with excitement because everything with Colin feels so right,” a source close to the Marvel star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She says he makes her feel like she’s home, like he’s exactly who she was always meant to end up with.” That’s because they can bond over “politics,” their passion for “making a difference” and their connection on a “deep level,” our source also pointed out.

Scarlett not only has a wedding date to look forward to (which remains TBA), but her own stand-alone Marvel movie as well: Black Widow. The future film, slated for a May 2020 premiere, is a part of the MCU’s Phase 4 movies that were announced at Comic-Con now that [SPOILER] Iron Man saved the world and has been laid to rest.

Scarlett couldn’t tease many details (as all Marvel stars have to keep hush hush), but the actress did reveal how she was feeling as filming for Black Widow is underway. “I’m very excited about it, and I have to say, I was nervous coming here because we’re in the middle of shooting right now,” the actress told E! News at Comic-Con. “So it’s not a time that you could ever share anything with anybody on any side of the movie, particularly in this universe, where everything is just so huge and the pressure’s on.”