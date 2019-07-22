See Comment
Hollywood Life

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Hint They Already Want Kids 6 Days After Getting Engaged

Wells Adams And Sarah Hyland
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Hyland shows off her new haircut with boyfriend Wells Adams while holding hands after attending their friend's birthday party for a 1-year-old baby boy in Hollywood on Saturday. Sarah and Wells were both wearing unicorn birthday hats at the party. 30 Mar 2019 Pictured: Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams. Photo credit: GAC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA391031_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams HBO Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams. Actress Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attend the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams. Actress Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attend the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams haven’t even been engaged a week and already they’ve got babies on the brain. He showed how amazing he’d look like as a new dad and now her ‘ovaries are destroyed.’


Once Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland tie the knot, it probably won’t be too long before they try for a baby. The 35-year-old Bachelor Nation member just popped the question to the Modern Family star on July 16 already he’s teasing her with just how amazing he’d look as a new dad. In a July 22 Instagram pic, he’s seen cuddling a sleeping infant, gazing down at the baby with so much awe in his eyes and it gave Sarah, 28, the visual of what he would look like holding their first child.

Wells knew exactly what he was doing, as he captioned the photo, “Uncle Bub actively destroying @sarahhyland ‘s ovaries.” It worked because in the comments she responded “consider them destroyed.” The handsome podcaster really did look like a pro as he was cradling the baby perfectly and the infant looked so peaceful in his arms, with his little head resting on Wells’ blanket-covered shoulder.

Sarah’s not the only one whose ovaries exploded at the sight of Wells getting a taste of fatherhood. “Wells that is the most precious handsome hot picture ive ever seen of you,” a fan name Nikki wrote in the comments. Another person joked “I knew that Sarah wasn’t pregnant but my first thought when seeing this post is ‘oh my God they had a baby!!!'” “Baby looks good on you,” a user named Juju gushed. Even after her initial comment, Sarah returned to show how dreamy she thought her fiance looked as a dad by leaving “😍😍😍😍” emojis.

View this post on Instagram

That’ll do it. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

It won’t be too long for Sarah and Wells to start their own family now that they’re engaged. On July 16 Sarah showed a pic of the Bachelorette season 12 contestant proposing and captioned it “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams”. Meanwhile, he shared a video of the moment where he got down on one knee on a tropical beach and asked Sarah to marry him, interspersed with cute photos from their two-year romance. You can see that sweet video here.