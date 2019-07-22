Sarah Hyland Looks Adorable In Short Daisy Dukes 4 Days After Getting Engaged To Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland has returned from her tropical getaway, but she still reminded us of the seashore where Wells Adams proposed in a pair of summer-friendly shorts and a pineapple tee.

Sarah Hyland, 28, is back in Los Angeles, but her island getaway and Wells Adams‘ proposal is not yet a distant memory! The Modern Family star emerged from a salon in a voluminous, blown out ‘do as she rocked rolled-up daisy dukes and a pineapple print crop top from Lovers + Friends in Studio City on July 20 — YOU CAN SEE SARAH ROCK SHORT SHORTS, HERE.

The summery clothes gave us flashbacks to just four days prior (July 16), when Sarah and Wells, 35, announced their engagement with romantic photos and a video of the proposal taken on a tropical beach. However, the actress still rocked the accessories necessary for a quintessentially cool LA girl for Saturday’s outing: a plaid blazer coat with strong shoulders, white platform sneakers, gold-rimmed aviators and hoop earrings.

Before touching down in her home base, Sarah’s vacation wardrobe consisted of bikinis, dainty floral dresses and an oval diamond ring! The ABC star was wearing a ruffled white dress with purple and yellow flower motifs — perfect for strolling down the seashore or lounging around your Italian villa — when Wells dropped down on one knee. She later stripped down to a frilly white bikini and starry body chain to flaunt her engagement ring from the Bachelorette star, which Sarah shared to Instagram on July 17! The sitcom darling was wearing a bikini yet again as she filmed a closer-up look of her new bling, which elicited one nasty comment from a troll — of course, Sarah clapped back.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s co-star Ariel Winter, 21, also wore daisy dukes for an outing in Los Angeles recently! Sarah’s on-screen little sister donned denim cutoff shorts to grocery shop at a Gelson’s supermarket in Sherman Oaks on July 12. A pair of daisy dukes is the perfect weapon against the current heat wave hitting us!