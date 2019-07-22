Hannah Brown & More ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Reveal Why Mike Is Perfect To Be The Next Bachelor

Fans are pushing for Mike Johnson to be the next star of ‘The Bachelor,’ and his castmates from ‘The Bachelorette’ — including Hannah Brown — agree!

Mike Johnson was a fan favorite throughout his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and ever since he was eliminated on the July 1 episode, fans have been urging ABC to choose him as the next Bachelor. We asked Hannah about it EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of Men Tell All, and she couldn’t help but agree. “I mean, have you seen him!?” she laughed. “Mike is somebody who can be very vulnerable and open and his real true self. I think that is really important as the lead. I know that he is also very fun to be around. He is great — and he has a really great smile, too! It’d be fun to see that.”

Hannah isn’t the only one who is down for Mike being the Bachelor, either! John Paul Jones, who was also a contestant on season 15, is here for it, too. “Mike has a very dynamic and charismatic personality,” JPJ explained. “He has great energy and I think he’d be a great candidate for the Bachelor. And, not to state the obvious, but he’d be the first African American Bachelor, so I think that would be pretty cool.”

Dylan Harbour also weighed in, adding, “Mike would be an unbelievable Bachelor! I know I would watch it and my mom would watch it. I think Mike is really in tune with himself, and he makes everyone really comfortable. He doesn’t really have walls. He’s an open book and he’ll tell you how he feels and tell you what he is thinking and tell you exactly what’s on his mind. That’s a really good trait about him. He is very honest and he knows what he’s looking for. I think he’s ready to find love!”

Demi Burnett, who is one of Hannah’s close friends, would also love to see Mike as the lead. “Mike is such a sweet guy and he always seems to know the right things to say,” she said. “But it’s not because he’s trying to say the right things, it’s actually coming from his heart. He’s a gentleman. He loves women. I love that!”

Even the show’s host, Chris Harrison, is on-board! “He’s got the smile and the personality, and he’s a good man,” Chris explained. “The way he talks about his family and faith, I think is really mature. He’s a good dude! He’s one of my favorite guys we’ve ever had on the show. So I get it. He’s a contender for sure.”

Of course, no decisions have been made at this point, and we still have to see how The Bachelorette plays out — Hannah has three guys (Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber) left, and we won’t know who she picks until the two-night finale on July 29 and 30. Since The Bachelor doesn’t start filming until the fall, there’s plenty of time left to decide who will lead the next season.