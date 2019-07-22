Travis Scoot Nuzzles Kylie Jenner As She Promises They’ll Be Partners ‘4 Eva’ — See Pic

Travis Scott forever! Kylie Jenner revealed on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet pic, that her boyfriend’s her #1, and will be for the rest of her life.

No trouble in paradise here! Kylie Jenner made it clear on Instagram that boyfriend Travis Scott is her one and only, posting the sweetest message and photo of him. The pic shows Travis, the father of her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, nuzzling her ear and wrapping his arms around her neck and waist while in a parking garage. Kylie is clutching one of his arms tightly, and looks so at peace while in his embrace. She captioned the adorable pic, “partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧”. Kylie’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of it. Sofia Richie, who rekindled her close friendship with Kylie during a recents girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, commented on the pic with a bunch of red hearts. One of Kylie’s BFFs, Yris Palmer, who was also on that vacay, commented, “Yasss ❤️” Click HERE to see Kylie’s pic with Travis.

Travis feels the same way about his lady. But, while he’s ready to go the distance with Kylie, whom he’s been dating for two years, he’d like to wait some time before popping the question, a source close to the Astroworld rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Although it’s been something they’ve talked about in the past, people shouldn’t expect to hear wedding bells in the near future,” the source said. “Right now they’re both just focused on their careers and expanding their empires as much as possible. They feel like their relationship is perfect the way it is and there’s no need to rush things while they’re both so young.”

As for Kylie, she’s not eyeing marriage at the moment, either, but she would like to expand her family with Travis! “She would totally be okay if she happened to get pregnant soon,” a source close to the makeup mogul told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants Stormi to have a sibling close to her age, and would love another girl so they could have a bond like she had with sister Kendall [Jenner] growing up.”