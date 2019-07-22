Kylie Jenner Wants To ‘Grow’ Her Empire: Why She’s Applying For A ‘Variety’ Of New Trademarks

Kylie Jenner has had so much success with Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, now she’s looking to put her name on more products. She getting trademarks to include new Kylie Nail and Kylie Hair brands.

Having a billion dollar cosmetics empire would usually be enough for anyone, but not Kylie Jenner! She’s an ambitious businesswoman and is now celebrating the success of Kylie Skin. The 21-year-old is looking expand into even more ventures and wants to secure those trademarks, even if she doesn’t end up using them. “Kylie wants to grow her empire. She’s had so much success with Kylie Cosmetics, why not expand. But that doesn’t mean she’s necessarily going follow through on every trademark she’s applied for, that’s just the first stage in the planning. She’s taking out a big variety of trademarks so that she’ll have options,” a Kardashian source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course her mom and manager Kris Jenner, 63, gets 10 percent of every venture, so she’s encouraging her daughter to expand her business empire. “Kris is very keen for her to branch out in as many directions as possible. She feels like Kylie has the world at her feet right now and she wants her to take advantage of the opportunity that she’s got while it’s here,” the insider adds.

TMZ reported in June that Kylie applied for trademarks for “Kylie Hair” products, “Kylie Baby” products, “Kylie Home” products and that she also was applying for “spirits, liquor, wine, alcohol cocktail mixes, prepared wine cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktail bases, energy sports drinks, smoothies, beers…plus use the marks for restaurants, bars and cocktail lounges.”

The mogul is looking to expand into Kylie Nails under her Kylie Cosmetics umbrella. On July 22, The Blast reported that they obtained the paperwork where Kylie applied for the trademark to cover “nail-care products, including nail polish, nail polish remover, nail strengtheners and nail care preparations.” The site adds she’s also looking to venture into “fragrances and perfumes.”