Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Get Into A Shouting Match Over Kids’ Birthday Party In ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Who knew candy could cause so much drama? When planning North West and Penelope Disick’s joint-birthday, health-conscious Kourtney Kardashian clashed with Kim Kardashian over including sweets at the bash!

“Oh my god. Call the police. There is candy in here. There is candy,” Kim Kardashian, 38, tells Khloe Kardashian, 35, at the start of the preview of season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, tells her sisters that the candy came from their mother, Kris Jenner, 63, and is her “only hidden stash of candy… so you guys fill yourself up with the biggest, number one cause of aging.” As Khloe and Kim help themselves to some sweets, the health-conscious Kourt asks her sisters if they feel the candy “suck[ing] the life and youthfulness out of your skin?”

“No, I feel like a kid inside,” Kim says. Speaking of kids, the discussion quickly turns to North West and Penelope Disick’s joint birthday party. There’s no reason that you can’t have the theme of the party and have treats that are –“ says Kourtney, before Kim interrupts to remind her older sister of the party’s theme: “it’s Candyland!” Kourt says that there are candies that “are not disgusting and not filled with chemicals,” but Kim is not having any of it. “It’s a Candyland-themed party! That’s, like, what the party is about,” she says. “It’s not f*cking Gluten Free Land over here.”

“We need to have some healthy options,” the Poosh founder tells Kim, and viewers can practically hear Kim’s eyes roll out of her head. The bickering continues until Kourtney suggests that they throw separate birthday parties. “You do your party and I’ll do mine.” Spoiler Alert: North, 6, and Penelope, 7, celebrated their birthday together in candy-themed outfits. So, Kim and Kourt somehow worked through their differences to come to a compromise. How does it all happen? Fans will have to wait until Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns in Fall 2019 on E! to find out.

Fans will also have to see how North handles the loss of her pet hamster, Blacktail West. In another preview of the upcoming season, Kim doesn’t know how to break the bad news to her daughter. “I don’t know how to say, ‘Oh and by the way, your hamster died.’ … North is really really gonna be upset. It’s just not fair. How do I go and explain this? What do I do?” Kim said that this was the first time North has “like, really, really, really loved and animal, more than her dog.” Perhaps some candy would lessen the blow?