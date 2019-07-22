See Pics
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk found the sexiest way to beat the heat while still going for a stroll with her daughter Lea in NYC. She wore a short red mini-dress that made her look like a ‘Baywatch’ babe.

With the heat wave that is gripping New York City, model Irina Shayk is keeping cool by wearing a tight, red tank mini-dress. She went for a sunny stroll with two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on July 22 and with the spaghetti straps, short length and blazing red color, the outfit could have passed for a Baywatch look. The frock was tightly fitted to show off the lean, toned body that’s made the 33-year-old such a highly in-demand model for so many years now.

Irina paired the simple yet chic mini-dress with a black baseball cap and black sunglasses while wearing her brunette locks straight down past her shoulders. She added gold hoop earrings and a simple gold chain around her neck as accessories. Irina seems to run all of her errands in NYC by walking, so as usual she wore comfy footwear by choosing a pair of chunky black trainers.

The beauty was seen pushing Lea in her stroller with her mom Olga walking alongside. Lea beat the heat in tan shorts and a pink top and once Irina found some shade, she got her daughter out of the stroller so she could play on a patch of grass in a park. New York is now the home base for both Irina and her ex Bradley Cooper, 44, following the end of their four-year relationship in June.

The former couple is splitting custody their daughter 50-50, and Lea’s custody will change with her parents’ busy schedules. They agreed to live in New York City where they both have their own places, and can be close to make sure Lea is always with one of her parents, though Bradley still has a home in Brentwood, CA. They managed to come to the custody agreement just five weeks after splitting up, clearly putting the best interests of their daughter as a big priority. She needs both her parents and this way Lea will always have one with her. And when she’s with Irina, Lea gets to be with her grandma as well!