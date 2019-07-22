Ireland Baldwin Scares Mom Kim Basinger With Intimate Insta Days After Freaking Out Her Dad

Ireland Baldwin is back at it with the racy selfies. After her dad, Alec Baldwin, panicked at one of her steamy snaps, her mom left a similar comment below her latest where her daughter posed completely nude.

Ireland Baldwin’s Instagram photos are getting progressively sexier, and her parents aren’t exactly fans. The 23-year-old stunner shared a super steamy snapshot on July 21 where she was seen lying completely nude on a bed. While the photo instantly grabbed up fans’ attention, it was her mom’s hilarious comment that had everyone talking. “What ??? What??? Where ??? Where ??? Who ??? who ??? your MOM…. her mom, Kim Basinger, 65, wrote with an angry face emoji. Ireland may be a famous model, but it looks like her parents are still getting used to her showing off her body for the world to see.

The comment from the model’s mother comes just days after her dad, Alec Baldwin, 61, had a similar reaction to one of her sexy snaps. When Ireland showed off her bare butt in a July 18 Instagram post, her famous father was not having it. “I’m sorry. What?” the actor wrote below her post, which saw her standing in front of the New York City skyline in nothing but a thong. Even her uncle chimed in. “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like'” Billy Baldwin, 56, wrote in a comment of his own.

After seeing Ireland’s latest racy snap, fans poked fun at the ongoing slew of comments her family members have been leaving. “You’re giving your parents heart attacks,” one person wrote below the nude snapshot. “You’re so beautiful and I’m sure talented too why seek negative attention by posting vulgar stuff,” another fan said while one comment read, “I can hear your dad screaming again.” However, most comments only praised the stunner. “Either way it’s your birthday suit babygirl do whatever you wanna do!” one fan said.

View this post on Instagram mood A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jul 20, 2019 at 10:22pm PDT

Clearly, Ireland is oozing confidence these days, but she admits that hasn’t always been the case. The model recently caught up with HollywoodLife while attending American Eagle’s Fall ’19 campaign launch and got honest about body positivity. “Self-image is something I struggled with for such a huge chunk of my life, and now that I came out of that — we all have our battles everyday — but now that I really came out of that darkness, I see how much time I wasted, how much energy I wasted and that I could’ve been putting into doing good and loving myself and whatnot,” she told us at the July 15 event.