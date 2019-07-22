‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Admits She’s Happy With Her Experience, Even Though She ‘Made Mistakes’

Hannah Brown dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she looks back on her ‘Bachelorette’ experience fondly, despite a season of major highs and lows.

This season of The Bachelorette was filled with ups and downs for Hannah Brown, but she does not look back on how she handled things with regret. “I feel like the best way to do this is to be your most honest and real self,” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of Men Tell All. “Did I make mistakes? Absolutely! But I was honest every time I made a mistake and I didn’t pretend that I was somebody I wasn’t. My intentions were pure. I think that’s all you can ask for in a Bachelorette — someone that has had hurts in their life and has been in love before, who knows what it’s like and yearns for that, but doesn’t need that. I didn’t need it. I wanted it and that’s why I knew it was right for me.”

Overall, Hannah said she was “proud” of how she handled things and that she was always able to keep it real. “Basically, The Bachelorette for me was an open diary of my heart and myself,” she explained. “And for the world to see it…I’m really glad that I was able to do that. Not only for me, but for America. I tried my very best to be as open and vulnerable as possible.”

One thing that Hannah received major backlash for this season was her decision to keep Luke Parker around up until her final four. Luke was the ‘villain’ this season, but Hannah could not let go of the connection they formed, and tried her best to see the “good” in him, despite several of the other guys painting a different picture. However, even though Luke ended up hurting her (he shamed her after finding out she had sex with at least one of the other men on the show), she said she’s able to look back at the situation as a learning experience.

“I think that I have patterns that I do see myself fall into,” Hannah admitted. “I am very fortunate that, unlike other people, I had a season to watch myself in certain patterns and recognize them. There are a few things that I now see and recognize that I do and that I want to not anymore. Not just in relationships, but in life in general.”

We won’t see how things play out for Hannah until the finale of The Bachelorette on July 29 and 30, but she did confirm to us that she’s “really excited” about her future. The Men Tell All special airs on July 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.