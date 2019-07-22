Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Admits She’s Happy With Her Experience, Even Though She ‘Made Mistakes’

hannah brown
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1503" - Eight men get the surprise of their life as husband and wife actors Jason Biggs ("American Pie" movies, "Orange Is the New Black") and Jenny Mollen (TV series "Angel" and "Crash") take them to a birthing class with hilarious results. Which one of Hannah's suitors will endure the experience of simulating childbirth? The Bachelorette gets a real-life health scare and one bachelor comes to her rescue. In return, she rewards him with a private concert by Danish pop and soul band Lukas Graham, performing their hit, "Love Someone." Hannah brings another group of men on a professional photo shoot where they are shocked to find that they are posing with professional models-who are adorable animals. The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) LUKE P., HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon) CONNOR S., MIKE, HANNAH BROWN, TYLER C., DYLAN, JED
THE BACHELORETTE - "1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon) JED, CONNOR S., LUKE P., HANNAH BROWN, TYLER C., MIKE, DYLAN View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
and

Hannah Brown dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she looks back on her ‘Bachelorette’ experience fondly, despite a season of major highs and lows.

This season of The Bachelorette was filled with ups and downs for Hannah Brown, but she does not look back on how she handled things with regret. “I feel like the best way to do this is to be your most honest and real self,” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of Men Tell All. “Did I make mistakes? Absolutely! But I was honest every time I made a mistake and I didn’t pretend that I was somebody I wasn’t. My intentions were pure. I think that’s all you can ask for in a Bachelorette — someone that has had hurts in their life and has been in love before, who knows what it’s like and yearns for that, but doesn’t need that. I didn’t need it. I wanted it and that’s why I knew it was right for me.”

Overall, Hannah said she was “proud” of how she handled things and that she was always able to keep it real. “Basically, The Bachelorette for me was an open diary of my heart and myself,” she explained. “And for the world to see it…I’m really glad that I was able to do that. Not only for me, but for America. I tried my very best to be as open and vulnerable as possible.”

One thing that Hannah received major backlash for this season was her decision to keep Luke Parker around up until her final four. Luke was the ‘villain’ this season, but Hannah could not let go of the connection they formed, and tried her best to see the “good” in him, despite several of the other guys painting a different picture. However, even though Luke ended up hurting her (he shamed her after finding out she had sex with at least one of the other men on the show), she said she’s able to look back at the situation as a learning experience.

“I think that I have patterns that I do see myself fall into,” Hannah admitted. “I am very fortunate that, unlike other people, I had a season to watch myself in certain patterns and recognize them. There are a few things that I now see and recognize that I do and that I want to not anymore. Not just in relationships, but in life in general.”

We won’t see how things play out for Hannah until the finale of The Bachelorette on July 29 and 30, but she did confirm to us that she’s “really excited” about her future. The Men Tell All special airs on July 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.