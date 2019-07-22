Breaking News
‘Men Tell All’: Hannah Apologizes To Viewers For Not Sending Luke Home Sooner

During ‘Men Tell All’, Hannah confronted Luke face-to-face for the first time since sending him home on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Plus, she apologized to viewers for keeping him around for so long.

Hannah Brown didn’t eliminate Luke Parker until the final four on this season of The Bachelorette, and she’s received some pretty intense backlash for keeping him around for so long. Now that Luke’s time on the show has fully played out, though, Hannah offered an apology to viewers for not getting rid of him sooner. “I am sorry for this whole thing with Luke and him just being on our television screens for so long,” she said during the Men Tell All special on July 22. “Way longer than, really, any of us really ever desired. It’s my fault. A lot his fault, but I did it. I was there. I’m sorry. I’m tired of talking about him. Are you all tired of talking about him? [CHEERS] The Luke P. show is cancelled. We will not renew the season. Again, my apologies.”

The apology came after Hannah confronted Luke for the first time since sending him home. During their conversation, Hannah made it clear that she was still not okay with how he treated her by shaming her for having sex in the fantasy suite. “I needed to feel it and see it for myself,” Hannah admitted. “That night, I felt it and saw it for myself. That was when it snapped for me that I will not put up with this. That’s not love. That’s not what the person that I want to spend the rest of my life with would ever make me feel. I’m so over being slut-shamed and being told that that makes me not a woman of faith.”

The guys in the house began having issues with Luke during the second episode of The Bachelorette, when he told Hannah he was already falling in love with her. Week after week, more red flags were raised, and it didn’t take long before some of the guys voiced their concerns to Hannah. She confronted Luke about it multiple times, and often grew frustrated when he wasn’t able to be “real” with her or explain how he was feeling.

Still, Hannah couldn’t deny the “connection” she thought she had with Luke. She constantly repeated that she saw a “goodness” in him that she felt the other guys simply weren’t able to see, and she kept him around week after week. After a positive meeting with Luke’s family and friends during hometown dates, Hannah grew more confident in her relationship with Luke than ever, and chose to invite him to fantasy suite week, along with Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and Jed Wyatt (normally, only three people make it to this point). It was during this date when she finally saw Luke’s true colors.

Hannah was absolutely floored when Luke confronted her about sex on their date and told her that he wouldn’t be able to be in a relationship with her if he found out she was having sex with any of the other men. “My husband would never say the things you just said to me!” she told him, before sending him home. After trying to argue and defend himself, Luke finally did get in the limo and drive away, only to return at the following rose ceremony for another chance. With some help from Tyler, Peter and Jed, she was able to send Luke packing for good, but only after a lot of arguing first.

Now that all of that is out of the way, all that’s left to do is find out who Hannah chooses — and it all goes down during the two night finale on July 29 and 30 on ABC!