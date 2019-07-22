‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Claps Back At ‘Vicious Jerks’ Who Insist She’s Photoshopping Her Pics

‘RHOC’ star Emily Simpson is shutting down the body shamers who claimed she Photoshopped ’50 pounds’ off her season 14 cast photo. She’s shutting down the ‘vicious jerks’ with photo proof it’s all her real body.

Emily Simpson looked Photoshopped to appear slimmer. She looked gorgeous in her white dress that showed off her proud curves, but that When the season 14 of Real Housewives of Orange County cast photo was released, cruel body shaming trolls claimed second year cast memberlooked Photoshopped to appear slimmer. She looked gorgeous in her white dress that showed off her proud curves, but that didn’t stop haters from claiming she looked “50 pounds” lighter than she really is. Now the mother of five is sharing a photo taken on her iPhone showing the’s the exact same size as in the cast photo and has some choice words for the “vicious jerks” out there.

In a July 19 Instagram post, she posed in an off the shoulder, form-fitting blue dress and wrote: “For you a**holes out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure ‘photoshopped to look like 50 pounds were taken off’ in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic….here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist. Looks exactly the same to me! This dress is a size Medium.”

“I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing …but I’m also a human and I have feelings too. Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you,” Emily continued.



She concluded by writing “So for all you mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks out there… please SWIPE left and kiss my unretouched perfect ASS! 😘” showing a sexy glamour pic of her baring lots of leg in a black bodysuit and blazer. Emily got tons of support from her fans in the comments, with one woman writing her “Awww don’t listen to them. You are so beautiful ❤️👸💋.” Former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi told her “Love you! You look amazing! You tell em! 💪🏻💪🏻,” while current cast member Tamra Judge suggested “Don’t pay attention to the assholes.

Emily even got an apology out of a woman named Kimberly who wrote “I was guilty of an earlier comment and I can’t begin to say how sorry I am. @rhoc_emilysimpson you are 100% real and beautiful and haters are always going to hate. You have a true heart and people love you way more than the fake people out there ❤️.”