Dog The Bounty Hunter Posts Tribute To ‘My Baby’ Beth Chapman Almost 1 Month After Her Death

Beth Chapman is gone, but she’s far from forgotten. After losing the love of his life, Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman celebrated his soulmate with a heartbreaking tribute.

Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman, 66, wrote only two words – “My Baby” – when captioning a July 21 Instagram Post featuring his late wife, Beth Chapman. The shot showed Dog’s better half in happier times, as she lounged happily during a nighttime event. With the one-month anniversary of Beth’s passing fast approaching, Dog’s tribute is even more gut-wrenching, and fans shared their condolences in the comments. One of the commenters was Dog’s daughter-in-law, Jamie Chapman, as PEOPLE reports she wrote, “I miss her so much.”

Beth passed away on June 26 at the age of 51 after a long struggle with throat cancer. Duane broke the news in a tweet. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” After her death, tributes were held for Beth in her adoptive homeland of Hawaii and in her native Colorado. During the latter, Dog delivered an emotional eulogy to his wife. After breaking down multiple times, he said that he “hadn’t let her go yet, and wouldn’t.” He also revealed that during their wedding, Beth made the pastor exclude the “until death do us part” in their vows.

As Beth knew she was running out of time, she told her husband that she wished to be cremated and have her ashes scattered in the waters of Hawaii. While Dog has gone through the first half of that request, he told Entertainment Tonight that he hasn’t been able to follow-through on the second part. You know, I was going to do all the scattering, and then I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not gonna throw you, like, away. I’m just gonna throw you away and start over?’ I can’t do that.”

At both of her memorials, Dog made it clear that his heart belonged to Beth, His daughter, Bonnie Chapman, drove that point home during a July 2019 Instagram Q&A. When asked if Dog, who has been married five times, would move on with another woman, Bonnie said, “Nope. He found his soulmate. No one can replace [Beth] in his heart. Their love was one of a kind. It made me believe love truly exists.”